Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,225 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $376,294,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,636 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 4.8 %

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

