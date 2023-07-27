Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Trading Up 0.6%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €40.10 ($44.56) and last traded at €40.00 ($44.44). Approximately 6,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.75 ($44.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $703.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.22 and a 200-day moving average of €40.84.

Vossloh AG offers rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

