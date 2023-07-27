Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Stock Price Up 30%

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Free Report) rose 30% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Vow ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16.
Vow ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, delivers, and maintains systems for processing and purifying wastewater, food waste, solid waste, and bio sludge in Norway, France, Poland, the United States, and Italy. It operates in three segments: Projects Cruise, Aftersales, and Landbased. The Projects Cruise segment delivers ship systems to shipyards for newbuild constructions, which include advanced wastewater purification, waste management, and food waste processing; and advanced systems to shipowners for ships.
