W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,522,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 129,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.