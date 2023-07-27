Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Shares Up 1.2%

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €139.80 ($155.33) and last traded at €138.00 ($153.33). Approximately 103,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €136.35 ($151.50).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €127.06 and a 200-day moving average of €136.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.41.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.
