Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Shares Up 1.2%

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €139.80 ($155.33) and last traded at €138.00 ($153.33). Approximately 103,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €136.35 ($151.50).

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €127.06 and a 200-day moving average of €136.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

About Wacker Chemie

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.