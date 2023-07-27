Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of Waldencast stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Waldencast has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Waldencast during the second quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

