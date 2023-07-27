WANdisco (LON:WAND) Shares Down 96.3%

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Free Report) traded down 96.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.63). 6,786,420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,750% from the average session volume of 139,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,310 ($16.80).

WANdisco Stock Up 50.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.59 million, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,310 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

