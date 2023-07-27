Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) PT Raised to €13.00

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup to €13.00 ($14.44) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRTBY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.57 on Monday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

