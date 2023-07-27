WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Up 67.5% in July

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the June 30th total of 83,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

Shares of WAVD stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. WaveDancer has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer ( NASDAQ:WAVD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 198.64% and a negative net margin of 152.21%.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

