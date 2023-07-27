Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 67,188 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,188 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $114,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.15 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

