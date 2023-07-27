Wayfair (W) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,543,544.97. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,409 shares of company stock worth $7,177,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.68.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

