Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FOX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. 5,014,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,470. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

