Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $263,000 Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,601,000.

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. 173,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,718. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $46.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

