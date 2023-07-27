Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.63. 225,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,591. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

