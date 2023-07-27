Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,646. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $83.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,637,940 shares of company stock valued at $107,317,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

