Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 489,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,345 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,779,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

ESS stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.45. 471,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,465. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

