Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,187,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,799,738. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

