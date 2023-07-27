Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 2,711 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,803 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,742. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 4,801,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,953,188. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.