Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,188. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

