Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Trimble by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Trimble by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Trimble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Up 0.2 %

Trimble stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 947,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,945. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.