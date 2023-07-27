Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,364,000 after buying an additional 839,653 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

