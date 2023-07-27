Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in UDR by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,178,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,568,000 after buying an additional 1,178,512 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.77.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,522. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 560.00%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

