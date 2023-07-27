WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

