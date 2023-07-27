Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.44

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.51. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 253,369 shares.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
