Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 824,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.14%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

