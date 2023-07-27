WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,117 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.