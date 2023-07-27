Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $16.30 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $194.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

