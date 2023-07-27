Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

