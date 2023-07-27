Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.64. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

