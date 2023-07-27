Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.32.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $38.88 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

