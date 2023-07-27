Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 100,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 31,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Western Investment Company of Canada Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Western Investment Company of Canada alerts:

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Western Investment Company of Canada had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of C$0.54 million during the quarter.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.