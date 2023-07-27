Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.33.

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK opened at $133.45 on Thursday. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

