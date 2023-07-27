Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westlake from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $133.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

