WestRock (WRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $32.28 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WestRock by 454.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after acquiring an additional 575,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $18,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

