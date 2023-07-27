William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ryan Specialty in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Ryan Specialty’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.1 %

RYAN opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $29,976,546.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $29,976,546.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $176,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,539,750 shares of company stock worth $414,793,825 in the last three months. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

