William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 50,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $140.14 million, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of -0.02. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.