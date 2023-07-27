William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 50,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $140.14 million, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of -0.02. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.52.
William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.
Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation
William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
