Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 600.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,788,000 after acquiring an additional 73,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $276,426,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.93. 662,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $197.30 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average of $235.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.38.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

