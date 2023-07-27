Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

