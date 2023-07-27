Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

