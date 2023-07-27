Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.