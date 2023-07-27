WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Shares Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.62. 2,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 46,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 66.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cny, short usd currency. The fund delivers exposure to the value of the Chinese Yuan relative to the US dollar as well as Chinese money market rates. CYB was launched on May 14, 2008 and is managed by WisdomTree.

