WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 644.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,098 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 281.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of WCBR stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85.

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

