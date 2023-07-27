WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.56 and last traded at $47.26. Approximately 26,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 49,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $623.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 759.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 42.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

