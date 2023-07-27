WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WISeKey International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WKEY opened at $4.07 on Thursday. WISeKey International has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in WISeKey International by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in WISeKey International by 241.6% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WISeKey International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in WISeKey International by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.