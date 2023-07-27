Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $230.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.35, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $234.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.52.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

