Workiva (WK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Workiva has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.09)-($0.07) EPS and its FY23 guidance at ($0.13)-($0.09) EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $107.15 on Thursday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Workiva by 14.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,337,000 after buying an additional 163,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Workiva by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,114,000 after buying an additional 46,589 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

