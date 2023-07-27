Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 307,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Worksport Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of WKSP opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.88. Worksport has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Get Worksport alerts:

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 13,240.00%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worksport

Worksport Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Worksport by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Worksport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Worksport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worksport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.