Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Worksport Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of WKSPW stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Worksport has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

