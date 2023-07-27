WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $964.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 7.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 6,028.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP Company Profile

NYSE WPP opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

