Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.92-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.97.

Several research firms recently commented on WH. Barclays decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,182. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,560,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 460,225 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,549.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 381,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after buying an additional 251,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

