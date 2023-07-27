Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.67. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

